Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 407,674 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,204,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407,674 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of Flex worth $784,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Flex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,749. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,983. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.