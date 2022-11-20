Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 634,185 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,919,924 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 634,185 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 8.92% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,911,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 3,167,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

