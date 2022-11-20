Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,715 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $532,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

