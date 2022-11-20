Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,923,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,472,658 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $715,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,069,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,108,485. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.