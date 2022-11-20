Prom (PROM) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Prom has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $78.77 million and $16.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00028881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,577.71 or 0.99989719 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041306 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00231920 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.81226726 USD and is up 18.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $9,203,936.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

