Pundi X (New) Trading Up 0.9% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $93.78 million and $12.72 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.39392622 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $24,027,368.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

