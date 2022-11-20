Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $216.57 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $216.57 million and $28.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00012521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.69 or 0.07098030 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023037 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,419,810 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

