Qtum (QTUM) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00012355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $209.00 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,135.43 or 0.07008866 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00074549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00056747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,420,146 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

