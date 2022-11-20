Quantum (QUA) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $180,871.40 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,015.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010685 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00229366 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003855 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01298804 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,098.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

