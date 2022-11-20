Rally (RLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $874,389.15

Rally (RLY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Rally has a market capitalization of $34.91 million and $874,389.15 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rally Token Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,611,724,124 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

