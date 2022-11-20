Rally Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $829,035.26 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Rally has a total market cap of $35.92 million and approximately $829,035.26 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.
Rally Token Profile
Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,611,724,124 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
