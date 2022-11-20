Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

