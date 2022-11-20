Reef Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $63.08 million and $21.24 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009928 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08380118 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00555118 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,614,614,815 coins and its circulating supply is 20,614,586,765 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

