Revain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $212,657.59 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $212,657.59 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Revain Token Profile
Revain is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
