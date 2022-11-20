Rhumbline Advisers Buys 27,282 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Accenture worth $301,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 683.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,675. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

