Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $326,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. 3,931,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,851. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

