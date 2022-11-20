Rhumbline Advisers Has $153.64 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of American Express worth $153,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,856.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 661,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

AXP stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

