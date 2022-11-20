Rhumbline Advisers Has $395.45 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $395,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.67. 1,584,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.12 and a 200 day moving average of $497.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

