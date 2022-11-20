Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $165,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.83.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

