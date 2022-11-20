Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.80 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $62.80 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

