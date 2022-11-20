SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $139.74

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $139.74 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.47 or 0.08356542 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00556395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.86 or 0.28981691 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,007,036,281,946 tokens. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.