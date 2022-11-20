Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

About Sanofi

Shares of SNY stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.