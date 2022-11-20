Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lessened by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 12,140,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,676,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

