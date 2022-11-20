Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,174,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $155,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

