SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. 997,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

