SSI Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 244,731 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LMBS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 848,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

