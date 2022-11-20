SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 55,990 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,990 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

Shares of RBCP traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $115.83. 119,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.22. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $127.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

