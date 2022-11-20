Staked Olympus (SOHM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.82 Billion

Staked Olympus (SOHM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Staked Olympus token can now be bought for approximately $22.33 or 0.00134816 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Staked Olympus has traded flat against the dollar. Staked Olympus has a market cap of $4.82 billion and $25.74 worth of Staked Olympus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Staked Olympus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00556058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.15 or 0.28955757 BTC.

Staked Olympus Profile

Staked Olympus launched on June 12th, 2021. Staked Olympus’ total supply is 27,105,429 tokens. Staked Olympus’ official website is olympusdao.finance. Staked Olympus’ official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Staked Olympus is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Staked Olympus is olympusdao.medium.com.

Staked Olympus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Olympus is a decentralized reserve currency protocol based on the OHM token. Each OHM token is backed by a basket of assets (e.g. DAI, FRAX) in the Olympus treasury, giving it an intrinsic value that it cannot fall below. Olympus also introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through staking and bonding.Olympus utilizes Protocol Owned Value to enable price consistency and scarcity within an infinite supply system. Every OHM is backed by DAI and OHM-DAI LP in the treasury. This intrinsic value cannot be diluted, providing a fundamental check on inflation.Olympus is a floating algorithmic currency. This means that it has mechanisms to promote stability and predictability without directly pegging to any asset. With the introduction of adjustable policy; the DAO can move certain variables up and down to target growth and profitability or stability and predictability.sOHM:You receive sOHM when you stake OHM at a 1:1 ratio. Adding this address to your wallet allows you to track your sOHM balance which increases with every rebase.Other Olympus Tokens:OHM | wsOHM | gOHM | OHMv2Useful V2 Migration information:wsOHM V1 (wrapped, staked OHM) will be replaced by gOHM (Governance OHM). They function exactly the same, but gOHM is set up for on-chain governanceOHM and sOHM tokens will have their identical V2 counterparts. OHM V1 becomes OHM V2, and sOHM V1 becomes sOHM V2.Token tickers will remain the same for V1 tokens. For example, after migration, your wallet will show “OHM” instead of “OHM V1″. Make sure to update the token contract in your wallet with the V2 addresses to show your balances.When migrating OHM V1 and/or sOHM V1, you will get gOHM in return. Although the token balance will be different (gOHM price is calculated differently, which is based on the Current Index), the dollar amount remains the same.After the migration, OHM V1 pools such as OHM-DAI will utilize OHM V2. This applies to new bonds as well. Partners like Abracadabra will only accept new deposits in gOHM. So, you will need to migrate if you want to use these features. Otherwise, you can sit tight and migrate only when you want to.You have two months to migrate after V2 launch (14th December 2021). If you don't, your sOHM V1 balance will stop rebasing, but the difference will be honored when you migrate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked Olympus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked Olympus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked Olympus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staked Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked Olympus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.