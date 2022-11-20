Staked Olympus (SOHM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.82 Billion

Staked Olympus (SOHM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Staked Olympus token can now be bought for approximately $22.33 or 0.00134816 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Staked Olympus has traded flat against the dollar. Staked Olympus has a market cap of $4.82 billion and $25.74 worth of Staked Olympus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00556058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.15 or 0.28955757 BTC.
Staked Olympus Profile
Staked Olympus launched on June 12th, 2021. Staked Olympus’ total supply is 27,105,429 tokens. Staked Olympus’ official website is olympusdao.finance. Staked Olympus’ official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Staked Olympus is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Staked Olympus is olympusdao.medium.com.
Staked Olympus Token Trading
