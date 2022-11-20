Status Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $72.76 million and $14.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,204.44 or 1.00028329 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02329436 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $14,590,229.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

