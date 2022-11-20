Status (SNT) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $76.70 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02329436 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $14,590,229.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

