Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 2.1 %

SYK traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $223.61. 1,447,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average is $214.94. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.