Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 528,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

