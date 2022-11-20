Synthetix Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00010410 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $528.61 million and $15.39 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08380118 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00555118 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,790.87 or 0.28915191 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 307,251,177 coins and its circulating supply is 306,527,269 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
