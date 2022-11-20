TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 52 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

MCD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.37. 2,699,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

