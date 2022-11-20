TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

VZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 17,821,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,242,072. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.