TCTC Holdings LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 370,860 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

UBER traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 15,676,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,319,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.