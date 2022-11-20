TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

