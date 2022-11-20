TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,366. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

