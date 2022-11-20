TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 108 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 486,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.07. 1,563,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $212.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

