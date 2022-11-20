TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 60,643 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,643 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. 16,252,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,401,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

