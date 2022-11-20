TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 6,510 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,415,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

