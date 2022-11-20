TD Capital Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.40. 1,289,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

