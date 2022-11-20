Tellor (TRB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.12 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $11.27 or 0.00068065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00556058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.15 or 0.28955757 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,316,834 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
