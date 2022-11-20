TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $217.26 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $217.26 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00076432 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00058689 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000409 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010071 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023092 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,767,141 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.