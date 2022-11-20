Terran Coin (TRR) Price Hits $2.59

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00015692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $61.28 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

