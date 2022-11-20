The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.
Shares of PG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,671,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,219. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
