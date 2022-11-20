The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

