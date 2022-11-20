The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.80. 10,011,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

