Threshold (T) Trading Up 9% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $167.43 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,986.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010702 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00021736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00229471 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01958198 USD and is up 15.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $147,143,503.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

