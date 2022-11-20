TiraVerse Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TiraVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.77 or 0.08302760 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00500887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.02 or 0.28516258 BTC.

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001996 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TiraVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TiraVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.